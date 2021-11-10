San Antonio: Man poses as a young girl online, sentenced for possession of child pornography

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAN ANONTIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A San Antonio man who was posing as a young girl online was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Enrique Roman Martinez Jr., 35, pretended to be a young girl on social media in order to befriend a 10-year-old minor, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Martinez also pretended to be a police officer to intimidate the minor.

According to the release, “through manipulation and coercion, Martinez convinced the child to create sexually explicit images and to send those images to Martinez.”

Martinez has remained in custody since his arrest on July 2, 2018.

The FBI investigated the case, according to the release.

On April 26, 2021, Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

“Child predators will go to extraordinary lengths to exploit and manipulate our children,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff in the release. “They belong behind bars, and we will continue to work to put them there.”

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project was launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice.