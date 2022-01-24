Texas man caught with $350k of meth at McDonald’s parking lot

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A multi-agency operation led to the discovery and seizure of $350,000 worth of methamphetamine.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) seized seven kilograms of meth from a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot located at the 3800 block of E. Loop 1604.

Cristhian Lazo Galindo, 32, was arrested after deputies located the drugs in a cardboard box inside his vehicle, according to a post from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Galindo was transported to the Bexar County Jail, pending transfer to federal custody where he will be charged with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, the post said.

The estimated street value of the meth was valued at $350,000.