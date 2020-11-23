Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign seeks more donations due to pandemic

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – Throughout the years, The Salvation Army‘s Red Kettle campaign has assisted those in need. However this year, their goals have been set higher than ever before.

According to The Salvation Army’s Commanding Officer Adolph Aguirre, they are currently serving three times more of the number of people they usually serve each year.

The majority of people seeking their help are those who have been strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the start of the pandemic we have been feeding between 700-1500 meals daily to families that have been affected either through loss of employment through the pandemic or people who just don’t have any other avenue to go out to,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre senses this year will be challenging to receive donations but hopes their online fundraising will help them overcome that challenge.

“Our services are going to be more in need than ever for families in need so we just felt that this is something we have to do and we looked at and said can we do it safely,” he said.

Whether online or in-person with safety protocols, Aguirre hopes those who can are able to help continue the purpose of the Red Kettle tradition.