Sales tax holiday this weekend for emergency preparation supplies

Sulphur, Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura ahead of another storm—Delta (KXAN/Kristen Currie)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Saturday, you can prepare for the unexpected and buy a number of items to use during hurricanes, flash floods or wildfires and get those items just a little bit cheaper.

From April 24 to 26, Texas will have an Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

Natural disasters are occurring at a much higher frequency both in Texas and across the United States. In the past 10 years, Texas has had its worst wildfire season, its costliest hurricane, its most active hurricane season and its costliest winter storm.

That doesn’t even include deadly tornadoes and floods and damaging hail storms.

Through this event, you can buy a number of items at a discount:

Less than $3,000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers — nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage — nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products — reusable and artificial Light sources — portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios — portable self-powered (including battery operated) — includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

What you should keep in your emergency kit

Ready.gov suggests you keep the following items in your disaster kit:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ready also suggests adding masks and disinfecting wipes to the kit. If you have a family pet, make sure you’re thinking of them, too, by storing supplies and food for them. For young children, it may be good to add books or puzzle games as well.

Lastly, make sure to keep important documents like identification, bank account information and insurance policies in a waterproof container that is easily portable.