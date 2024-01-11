ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in an auto-pedestrian accident.

According to police, the truck hit a pedestrian after midnight on Nov. 19 behind the Roma Police Department on Escandon Avenue.

Surveillance video from police shows the truck driving around the area immediately after the accident.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Roma Police Department at (956) 849-2231.