Roma High School students qualify as state finalists in 2021 Texas Folklife Big Squeeze Competition

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Roma High School proudly announced two of their students made it to the state finals in the 2021 Texas Folklife Big Squeeze Competition.

Sophomore, Ashly Nicole Molina.

Ashly Nicole Molina, sophomore, and Galilea Paz, junior, will both be competing in the 2021 Texas Folklife Big Squeeze Competition on May 8. Molina and Paz are two of only four competing as finalists in the 16 and under category.

“Moving up to finalists is just something that I’m very proud of,” said Molina.

The contest is being held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Paz says their practices were held after school or through Facetime with their teacher.

Junior, Galilea Paz.

“We would, on our own time, also practice being ready for the next day and we would keep going every day practicing after school,” said Paz.

The girls are nervous but excited about their competition, where only one will be chosen as the champion.

“I want to feel as prepared as I possibly can, show a little more presence, and work on parts that I struggled on, you know I want to improve.,” said Molina.

“I just really want to go out there and give my best and play the best I can,” said Paz. “At the end of the day, you’re just showing your love for music.”