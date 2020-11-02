Rio Grande Valley Republicans making last push effort for votes

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – With election day just one day away Democrats and Republicans are making a last minute push for votes.

While there are not many things Trump and Biden supporters agree on, they do agree the importance of this election.

Both parties working through the weekend hosting a series of events, all in a last minute effort to get your vote.

The Hidalgo County Republican Party leaders say one thing they are doing is trying to recruit poll watchers, to ensure the integrity of the election, as well as making phone calls to registered Republicans who have not yet voted.

Party officials also say they are looking forward to 4 more years of President Trump, adding this election they have seen an increase in the crowds at events in the RGV.

“So we have a new voice and a louder voice to speak what we believe in, so it’s very important. Faith, family and freedom, that’s what I’m concerned about most, and you need value based leaders in order to do that.” Says Judy Cutright, Republican Candidate, State Senate District 20.

Cutright adds Trump will bring some important changes to South Texas like better education, higher paying jobs, lower affordable health care and housing.

Cutright also praised Trump’s, business perspective and says the safety and security of our communities is at stake in this election. She says make sure to go out and vote and be an informed voter.

