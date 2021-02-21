Rio Grande City resident dies in car accident

LAREDO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday.

DPS said the fatality occurred on Feb. 20 at 8:57 a.m. inside the Exxon parking lot located near the intersection of US 83 and FM 649 in the city of Escobares in Starr County.

The department’s preliminary investigation said a white 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling east on US 83 when it drove off the roadway striking a gate and a utility pole. The vehicle then went into a side skid, struck a cinder block fence, and rolled over.

The driver of the Ford F-150, 41-year-old Carlo Edward Marks from Rio Grande City, sustained injuries and was taken to Starr County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said the Texas DPS news release.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this incident.