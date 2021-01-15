Rio Grande City Police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Rio Grande City Police are warning the public about telephone and email scammers pretending to be government employees.

Police said callers may threaten and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or legal action. The caller ID might display a local phone number, police said do not be fooled because the call is fraudulent.

Agencies such as Social Security, IRS or FBI will never threaten you or demand payment immediately over the phone, said the authorities.

Rio Grand City Police say if you receive such calls hang up immediately and call 956-487-8892.

