RGV’s only ‘Caring Santa’ makes appearance at La Plaza Mall

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s only ‘Caring Santa’ made an appearance on Sunday morning for children with special needs.

The La Plaza Mall wants everyone to feel more included and comfortable when visiting Santa. Isabel Rodriguez, Director of Marketing said, they started this a few years ago in an effort to provide a photo opportunity for families at their own pace.

The mall opens up 30 minutes early one Sunday every year for families with special needs children.

“Not everybody is able to come in the midst of the holiday rush because of different issues their kids may have,” added Rodriguez. “This is an opportunity for everybody to enjoy Santa without the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season.”

Aside from not waiting in lines and being overcrowded, Santa told ValleyCentral he has “special kids” in his family as well, so he understands what special needs children go through. He also wants to make visiting Santa as easy as possible.

“We have to make that special effort and them out also in bringing up that spirit of Christmas,” added Santa.

All ages are welcome to participate in ‘Caring Santa.’

Although the ‘Caring Santa’ opportunity is available only once a year, Rodriguez still invites all children to visit Santa before he heads back to the North Pole on Dec. 21.

If you’re interested in setting up a Santa visit with La Plaza Mall, visit their website to set up an appointment.

La Plaza Mall plans to continue on with ‘Caring Santa’ in the coming years. A ‘Caring Bunny’ will also be available for Easter and Rodriguez said a ‘Deaf Santa’ is in the works for the 2022 holiday season.