RGV’s Antique Automobile Club of America gives back to veteran families

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – This year’s toy drive may have been different but the excitement to give still remains the same.

According to Antique Automobile Club of America Member Arnold Rodriguez, the support of the community is very appreciated.

“We appreciate all the support we’ve gotten from the VA, from the community. This is an event that we put up to help the less fortunate veteran families. It’s an important cause. It’s something that we take very seriously and we are just thrilled to be able to do this for them each year, said Rodriguez.”

According to AACA member Jon Lindstrom, each year the AACA has found the inspiration to give back to those who have served our country.

“This particular year, 2020 has been very hard for everybody. People losing their jobs, pandemic stress and I just know that there are a lot of military families out there that are in need of help, especially during this time of the year, the holidays and I am very proud to be able to help them in this way, said Lindstrom.”

Continuing the giving tradition is what many continue to look forward to each year.