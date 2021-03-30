RGV Vipers give away 2,000 books worth of blocked shots

PHARR, Texas — The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced they are helping give away 2,000 books for children.

The organization said their event called “Vipers Blocks for Books” is happening on March 30 and 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by Gloria Jeans Coffee and the South Texas Literacy Coalition.

The two-day event happening at 500 North Jackson Road in Pharr is aimed at increasing literacy in the Rio Grande Valley. For every shot the Vipers block in the 2020-2021 season, the team will donate 10 books to children in need.

The South Texas Literacy Coalition agreed to match that number of book donations. It brought the total to 2,000 books making the giveaway 1,000 books per day.

Books are available to children ages 4 – 17.