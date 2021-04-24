RGV True Crime: Two decades later, murder of Edinburg resident Victoria Ybarra remains unsolved

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Two decades have passed since a devoted mother of three was found dead in a field near the city of Edinburg. Her oldest daughter was only 7 years old at the time of her death.

Victoria Ybarra was described as a beautiful 29-year-old who lived in Edinburg. But her death remains unsolved.

The year was 1993. On March 13, two teenagers were driving around Kenyon Road and Mile 19 in the city of Edinburg.

While hunting, the two boys discovered Ybarra’s body in a field and called authorities.

East of Kenyon Road, 1993. Credit: Hidalgo County Major Crimes Unit

ValleyCentral.com spoke to investigator Hermelinda Chavez with the Hidalgo County Major Crimes Unit, who is in charge of the case.

“The body was already decomposing when it was found,” said Chavez. “That is when the Sheriff’s Department got involved, on March 13.”

Ybarra was a single mother and lived with her parents. She was separated from the children’s father.

Her mom told investigators the last time she saw her was Friday, March 5 when she left their home to take her kids to school. She told her mother she was going to go out with friends that night.

On Tuesday, March 9, her mother filed a welfare report with Edinburg Police Department.

“The mother had not heard from Victoria, so she goes to pick up the little girls on Monday,” said Chavez. “Saturday she does not hear from her, Sunday she does not hear from her, Monday the mom goes looking for her and cannot find her.”

Victoria Ybarra. Credit: Hidalgo County Major Crimes Unit

A friend of Ybarra’s told investigators they last saw her Sunday, March 7 at Lalos Comedor.

Lalos Comedor was a bar east of the courthouse on Cano Road.

Employees at Lalos told investigators they remember seeing Ybarra. They described some of the clothing the young mother was wearing that matched what she had on when she was found.

“Nobody saw or noticed who she left with,” said Chavez. “Some people offered her a ride and she did not want to leave, and no one knows who she left with.”

Lalos Comedor Building. (Credit: Photojournalist Salvador Castro)

The children’s father was interviewed the night the two boys found Ybarra’s body. He had been in police custody for public intoxication.

“He had a good alibi, he remained in jail.” said Chavez.

When the case was reopened two years ago, investigators found out the children’s father had been killed in Mexico.

Ybarra’s daughters are now adults and have moved out of the RGV. Her mother is still alive and living in Edinburg.

Her family is still looking for justice and is asking the public to please come forward if they have any information. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Hidalgo County Special Crimes Unit at (956)-668-8477

Newspaper clippings the day Victoria’s body was found, 1993 (Credit: The Monitor)

Victoria’s Obituary. Credit: The Monitor

If you have any information on this suspect or this case, please call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. You can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477. If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.