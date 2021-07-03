RGV True Crime: Three cold cases that still haunt the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A woman found shot and burned in her home. A mother found with 25 stab wounds. The murder of a father and son remains unsolved.

The following cold cases took place in different decades in the Rio Grande Valley.

Murder of Yolanda Moya

WESLACO, JANUARY 1993. January marked 28 years since Yolanda Moya was found murdered in her home.

On the morning of January 22, 1993, Moya failed to report to work at a local farm implement company.

Her boss became worried and called her brother who met him at Moya’s home on West 8th Street and S. Louisiana Avenue.

According to Weslaco Crime Stoppers, Moya’s body was found half-burned with one gunshot wound to her neck.

Investigators at the time said Moya was covered with gasoline.

During the investigation, there were some theories about her death, but no hard evidence was ever found to be able to take a suspect into custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.

Murder of a father, son: May, 2015

MERCEDES, MAY 2005. At 6:30 p.m., May 12, 2005, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home near Mile 10 N and Mile 1 W in rural Mercedes in reference to a welfare concern.

52-year-old, Reynaldo Castaneda

When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of 52-year-old Reynaldo Castaneda and 74-year-old Alberto Castaneda.

Newspaper archives indicate that the men were a father and his son.

At the time, authorities said there was clear evidence of foul play.

In January 2021 the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the double homicide to come forward.



“The family members of the victims and investigators are urging anyone with information regarding this case to PLEASE come forward,” the news release issued said.

Authorities say anyone with information on this cold case to call 956-383-8114, or anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

Murder of a Harlingen mother, 1973

HARLINGEN, 1993. It’s one of the more infamous ‘who dunit’s’ in all of South Texas.

A young, Harlingen mother found with 25 stab wounds, a cutthroat, and a broken neck. No arrests were ever made in the killing of 23-year-old Candy Mora-Fletcher.

For 45 years, the case file remained quiet, until a new lead on the decades-old crime presented itself.

In 1973, the young mother was found in her apartment at the North Star Village on Lozcano Road. An investigation ensued, but no suspect was ever named.

More than four decades later, a glimmer of hope for those looking for answers.

Once the investigator was able to put the entire case together, it did not take long for investigators to realize there was one prime suspect that was left out there and everything seemed to point to him.

It was a man by the name of Lewis Brewster. He was the one who found Mora and called police.

Investigators believed the two were romantically involved.

Over the years, Brewster moved to California and when investigators traveled out to interview him, they say his answers and body language didn’t do him any favors.

Last November, the case took its final blow. Brewster passed away due to complications from diabetes.

Mora now rests at the Monta Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.