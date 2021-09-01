RGV survivor featured in TxDOT’s ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign

An Edinburg woman shares her story as part of TxDOT’s “Faces of Drunk Driving Campaign. CREDIT: TxDOT’s Faces of Drunk Driving

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation launched its “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign to share the stories of Texans that lives were impacted by a drunk driver.

An Edinburg woman was featured in one of the videos. Analicia Zarate tells the story of how she lost her mother due to a drunk-driving-related crash in 2000.

Zarate explains in the video that the crash happened on a Sunday after leaving church around 9 p.m. The drunk driver was heading North as they were driving West. Zarate said that the offender failed to yield to a stop sign, causing the vehicles to collide.

“All I remember is getting buckled into a car seat and waking up in a hospital a week later,” Zarate recalls her memories as a 4-year-old. “My mother died in the crash.”

She said that at first she felt anger, and remembers telling her dad that she wished the offender could see the pain she had to face after losing her mother.

In 2020, 963 DUI-alcohol-related deaths happened in Texas. On average a Texan died every nine hours and six minutes as a result of a crash involving alcohol, according to TxDOT.

Click here to see the full “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign, which includes stories from survivors and offenders.

