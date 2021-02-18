RGV residents share their cold-weather experiences while waiting in line for gas

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) – Power outages have caused long lines for gas to form across the Rio Grande Valley. Residents of Los Fresnos shared their experiences during this prolonged cold weather event while they waited in line for gas.

The concerns expressed in the gas lines were almost ubiquitous. Finding a place with gas before the tank ran empty was a struggle for many residents.

“I haven’t had to drive much but my car is almost running out of gas so hopefully I can make it to the pumps,” said Los Fresnos resident, Erick.

While they waited for gas, KVEO asked drivers what their biggest struggle was this week.

“I’m a student at UT Austin, and I have a lot of assignments and tests that were this week, and a lot of them got pushed back but not all of them, so trying to manage being a student during this time is pretty rough,” said Los Fresnos resident, Maria Cantu.

Other struggled keeping their family warm and were without water.

While the current situation is trying, many residents expressed optimism.

“Stay strong and together we’ll get through this,” said Los Fresnos resident Jose de Leon.