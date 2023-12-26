HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society announced Tuesday it is ending a 34-year-long partnership with the City of Harlingen.

The partnership closure comes after a months-long dispute over financial disclosures between the city and the shelter.

“The City of Harlingen has made it clear that a partnership with the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to save homeless animals is no longer a priority,” RGV Humane Society stated.

Earlier this month, the city sent out a transparency alert to notify residents about the expenses made by the RGV Humane Society.

According to the alert, the RGV Humane Society spent approximately $954,589 on payroll and labor between October 2022 and September 2023.

The alert further states the shelter spent $19,896 on spay and neuter expenses.

“Our decision to part ways with RGVHS after a long partnership was not taken lightly,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral. “While it is true that the City has enjoyed a partnership with the Harlingen Humane society for over 30 years, we have observed significant changes in the organizational structure and operations of the shelter over the last few years.”

The City of Harlingen publicly shared a financial report by the RGV Humane Society, which shows the operating income and expenses.

Sepulveda adds the report “raised concerns” regarding the allocation of the near $1 million in payroll and labor costs.

RGV Humane Society will now relocate and host a new location to provide spay and neuter clinical services.

The new location will also serve as the main location for the new shelter’s foster programs.

“The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society remains committed to saving lives and making a positive impact in our life-saving mission to make the RGV a safer place for pets,” RGV Humane Society added.

As of Tuesday, there are several dogs that still reside in the old Harlingen shelter located on Markowsky Avenue.

“Currently, 48 dogs reside in the Harlingen shelter and need an outcome through adoption, foster or rescue immediately,” RGV Humane Society said. “The safety and live outcome of the 48 dogs onsite is not guaranteed once the City of Harlingen takes control.”

The new RGV Humane Society Harlingen shelter will be located on 2729 N. Expressway 77.