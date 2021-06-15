RGV couple gains online following by highlighting ‘life in the 956’

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—The summer season has arrived, and with COVID-19 restrictions loosened, more people are looking for new activities to do across the Rio Grande Valley.

A Valley couple with now thousands of followers on TikTok, is showing people just how much the RGV has to offer as they share their life in the 956.

Warm weather, sizzling tacos, and pictures sights of nature, the Valley has it all.

“We have things to do here in the Valley that is worth knowing about,” said Claudia, a local influencer and creator of the Tik Tok account.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Claudia and her husband, Pablo, to stay inside, but their hearts were outside.

“We wanted things to do but we didn’t want to travel because it was still too risky at the time,” said Claudia. “So, little by little, we started discovering these really cool places, like the Santa Anna Wildlife Refuge in Alamo–which was a treasure that a lot of people take for granted.”

Claudia and her husband are Valley natives, but in 2020, the couple began discovering so much more the RGV has to offer.

“There’s this bridge that I remember seeing another influencer from North Texas (she covers Dallas) and she posted about the Valley,” said Claudia, “I was like ‘babe we live here and we don’t know about that place! How is that possible?”

All work and no play is not this couple’s way, nor is it what the RGV is truly about.

Now, the couple’s life after 5 p.m. is helping small businesses thrive after more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

“We’ve traveled beyond the Valley and we find that what makes the Valley so special is the people,” said Claudia.

A community of people supporting each other.

With more than 77,000 followers on TikTok and a growing list of “instagrammable” places, the couple wants to set the record straight that the Valley could become the next big tourist destination in Texas.

“We’re small but growing,” said Claudia. We deserve to be on the map in Texas as a place to visit and hopefully as we share more of our experiences and posts, more people can look forward to coming to the Valley.

You can follow Life in the 956 on social media here.