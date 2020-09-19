RGV Census raffle features $10,000 grand prize

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A $10,000 census raffle is being held across the Rio Grande Valley.

This raffle is being sponsored by Here Everybody Helps People (HELP) and Hidalgo County. Hispanic Stars, Mission, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Hermes Music, Oscar Longoria, Linebarger, and Vicente Gonzalez were critical in helping to make this raffle happen.

There are 70 prizes total being raffled with the grand prize being $10,000. Also being raffled are two 7-day cruise vacations, 20 autographed guitars and accordions, 40 zoom musician meet and greets, three HD televisions, and four, four-night stays at any U.S. Holiday Inn Resort.

Winners will begin being chosen September 24 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. during a live telethon event with special musical performances from Ramon Ayala, Pesado, Reyli, Alex Lora, and Camilia.

If you would like to enter, please visit rgv2020.com.