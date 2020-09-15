RGV Border Patrol agents deploy to help with Hurricane Sally

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)- Dozens of Border Patrol agents are deploying to Louisiana to help with the possible landfall of Hurricane Sally.

Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection activated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings as the agency’s Lead Field Coordinator to assist with hurricane preparations.

Chief Hastings sent 22 CBP personnel from the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo to help with the landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“I would like to thank our agents out there that time and time again have faced multiple different issues, family units, the latest with the pandemic and now hurricanes, you name it, so I’d like to thank the agents for what they do every day,” said Chief Hastings.

Along with the agents, shallow draft marine vessels and tow-vehicles have also been deployed.

This is the second time, agents from the RGV have been deployed within a month to assist with hurricanes along the Gulf Coast.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations have four Blackhawk helicopters and a fixed wing P3 Orion aircraft on standby and ready to assist, the agency told KVEO on Monday.