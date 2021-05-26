Resources for survivors of February’s severe winter storms in Texas

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —If you were affected by February’s winter storms and missed the deadline to apply for federal assistance, there are still other forms of help available.

According to a release from FEMA, survivors of the storm can do four things: Stay in Touch with FEMA, Call 2-1-1 for Unmet Needs, Contact the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Follow Up on Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance Loans.

Individuals can also speak to trained professionals to cope with stress and anxiety by calling 800-985-5990 or ext TalkWithUs (Spanish speakers, text Hablanos) to 66746.

For Hazard Mitigation Information visit this website or call 33-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

