Residents in Santa Rosa brace for incoming flooding

SANTA ROSA, Texas (KVEO) — With more rain headed our way, people across the Valley are bracing for more wet weather.

“The last two rainstorms we’ve had I’ve totaled a little over five and a half inches of rain here in this section right here,” said Juan Lopez.

He is clearing a path to drain excess water from the field he rents out.

“I’m trying to get this water off the field because I don’t want it to back up towards the house because I got flooded last year,” said Lopez.

The constant downpour left farmer Edward Ostrowski Jr. with less corn crop to sell this year.

“It wasn’t a crop that I was proud of but then here comes the hurricane,” said Ostrowski.

In Santa Rosa, as of Friday the weather team was predicting 4-6 inches of rain is headed to the area. That is putting a damper on Ostrowski plans to work on his crops.

“We got too much rain we got too much wind and it damaged everything and then it didn’t dry out fast enough,” he said.

The region has seen more rain than last year thanks to Hurricane Hanna.

Now, city leaders are prepping for flooding.

“We’re going to be going out to view the drainage ditches to see where there’s any hold up and try to uncover any trash,” said City administrator Javier Mendez.

Residents are hoping there is a little sunshine after the rain.

“As far as the water I think we’ve had enough water this year,” said Lopez.

In Santa Rosa, they will be handing out sandbags to the public at the city warehouse. Six bags per vehicle and 12 bags for businesses