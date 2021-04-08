Residents in rural Hidalgo County financially impacted by COVID-19 can apply for rental assistance

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Urban County Program is now accepting applications from those needing assistance.

According to a release, the program will help rural county residents with short-term assistance. Those that qualify will receive help with their rent for up to six months.

The program received $1,696,154 from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), said a release.

It is mentioned, in order to qualify, residents must provide proof that they have been finacially impacted due to COVID-19.

“As residents continue to struggle with the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic, this program can provide them with some much-needed help getting their finances back on track,” said Hidalgo County Urban County Director PR. Avila in the release. “Assistance can date back to April 2020.”

Below is the guidelines that must be met, as stated by the county:

You must have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You must have a household income below 80% of the area median income as set by HUD.

Your Monthly Rent must be at or below 150% of the area Fair Market Rent\

Up to 6 consecutive months of rental assistance can be provided which includes up to 5 months of back rent owed and one month of future rent owed.

The tenant and landlords must both participate.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials mention if the applicant is already receiving tenant-based voucher assistance, is in a unit receiving project-based assistance, or is in public housing, they are not eligible for the program.

The following documents will be required when applying:

Tenant application

Valid Picture ID for applicant

Tenant certification

Self-Certification (if applicable)

Household Income Certification (if applicable)

Proof of Income for the past 30 days

Conflict of Interest Form

Landlord and Tenant Certification

Executed Lease or if no written lease, required certification proving tenancy and ability to provide proof of tenancy (canceled check or money order)

Landlord Documentation of Missed Payments

Landlord IRS W-9 Form

For program eligibility and to download the application, click here.

The application and document must be submitted via email, fax or mail to the Affordable Home of South Texas Program said the release.

Applicant can also call Armando Galvan at (956) 447-8909. The release mentions they speak Spanish.