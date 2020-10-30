REPRESENTATION MATTERS: Women Breaking Barriers in Careers Dominated by Men

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Across the country, state and region, men dominate women in leadership positions.

For four Valley women, breaking barriers and opening doors has been their mission – starting with themselves.

“Our parents really tried to empower us and to embrace the fact that even though we were girls that we could do anything that our male cousins could do,” said Dr. Carol Perez, Mission CISD first female superintendent.

For Dr. Carol Perez, being the first female in her positions was more than just making history, it was about opening doors for other educators across the region.

“I have to make sure I work meticulously in everything that I do – I cross my t’s and dot my eyes because I am that role model for the young girls,” said Dr. Perez.

In athletics, changing the playing field in education and for women in sports is Paula Gonzalez, McAllen Independent District’s and the Valley’s first female athletic director.

“Females are as important and significant in the athletic programs as the males are. A lot of it has changed, another thing that has changed is the opportunity,” said Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, even though the position is dominated by men, she wasn’t intimidated.

Gonzalez says she was ready and let her experience speak for itself, “I think once you gain the experience you get a little bit more comfortable and one of the things that has been great for me has been my coaching experience and I knew I had already coached for 29 years, I knew the field.”

In local government the story is still the same, city council positions predominantly ran by me.

In Palmview you won’t miss city council women, Linda Sarabia, “My second oldest son told me, mom I love what you are doing. I hate politics, but I love what you are doing because you are not only telling my sister and all the young girls looking at you – that you can do anything that you want, you are showing them that you can.”

Sarabia got married at 18 and had 4 children, but that didn’t stop her from pursuing her dreams of getting a college education.

“I remember going to college and having my baby on my lap, but that was my motivation you know to keep going,” said Sarabia.

Many any women think it might not be the right time for them to make the next move due to other commitments we have as females but Judge Nereida Lopez-Singleterry says the time will never be right and that is why we as women need to go for it.

“We are prepared for this- we can do this, timing will never be perfect, but like I said we bring a different perspective we bring a different voice the things we advocate for are different,” said Judge Nereida Lopez-Singleterry, associate Judge for Hidalgo, Jim-Hogg and Starr County.

Singleterry is running for the 13th Court of Appeals Place Number 6, trying to break barriers and ceilings for women in the judicial system.

“In many professions’ women are outnumbered, but this time around women are trying to make history,” said Singleterry.

If elected on November 3rd, Singleterry will make history, with the first all Latina court of appeals in the state and country.

“We have so much potential down here with our students with our youth we have ganas, so how do you encourage that – by being a part of that.”

All four strong valley women with one thing in common, to open the doors for others to follow behind.