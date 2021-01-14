REPORT: UTRGV to start football program

News

by: KVEO STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley submitted a letter of intent to start a football program, according to TexasFootball.com’s Shehan Jeyarajah.

Jeyerajah reports the news came in an email sent by Stephen F. Austin University ahead of a major announcement with the Western Athletic Conference today.

That announcement today is expected to be the return of football to the WAC, with the addition of Sam Houston State University, Abilene Christian University, Lamar University and Tarleton State University. All of those schools were in the Southland Conference, but are expected to join the WAC on July 1.

UTRGV plans to make an announcement today at 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page periodically for updates.

