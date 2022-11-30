DALLAS (KDAF) — Where can Texans find the best tamales?
According to Yelp, which released a report of the top tamale spots, the contenders are scattered across the state.
“This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp,” the reported stated. “We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘tamal’ and ‘tamales’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.”
According to the report, here are the places Texans should look for tamales:
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine
- Pennie’s Tex-Mex Take Out – Galveston
- Delia’s – McAllen
- Tamaleria Nuevo Leon – Richardson
- Limon’s Restaurant – Dallas
- Tamales Don Pepe – Houston
- Del Rio Tortilla Factory – San Antonio
- Momma’s Tamales – Bellaire
- Dallas Tamales Cafe – Grand Prarie
- Chilito’s Express – Boerne
- La Fisheria – Houston
- Pepe’s Tamales – El Paso
- Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville
- Tamale Boy Tacos & Tamales
- Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine – Cedar
- La Nortena Tamale Factory – Pecos
- The Tamale Joint – Houston
- B & B Tamales and Food To Go – San Antonio
- Leal’s Tamale Factory – Lubbock
- Las Tarascas – Katy
- The Tamale Company – Duncanville
- El Salvador Pupusas Y Mas – Richmond
- Becerra’s Tex-Mex Tamales – Dallas
- HOT Tamales – Friendswood
- Alamo Tamales To Go – Webster