DALLAS (KDAF) — Where can Texans find the best tamales?

According to Yelp, which released a report of the top tamale spots, the contenders are scattered across the state.

“This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp,” the reported stated. “We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘tamal’ and ‘tamales’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.”

According to the report, here are the places Texans should look for tamales: