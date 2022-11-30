DALLAS (KDAF) — Where can Texans find the best tamales?

According to Yelp, which released a report of the top tamale spots, the contenders are scattered across the state.

“This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp,” the reported stated. “We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘tamal’ and ‘tamales’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.”

According to the report, here are the places Texans should look for tamales:

  • Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine
  • Pennie’s Tex-Mex Take Out – Galveston
  • Delia’s – McAllen
  • Tamaleria Nuevo Leon – Richardson
  • Limon’s Restaurant – Dallas
  • Tamales Don Pepe – Houston
  • Del Rio Tortilla Factory – San Antonio
  • Momma’s Tamales – Bellaire
  • Dallas Tamales Cafe – Grand Prarie
  • Chilito’s Express – Boerne
  • La Fisheria – Houston
  • Pepe’s Tamales – El Paso
  • Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville
  • Tamale Boy Tacos & Tamales
  • Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine – Cedar
  • La Nortena Tamale Factory – Pecos
  • The Tamale Joint – Houston
  • B & B Tamales and Food To Go – San Antonio
  • Leal’s Tamale Factory – Lubbock
  • Las Tarascas – Katy
  • The Tamale Company – Duncanville
  • El Salvador Pupusas Y Mas – Richmond
  • Becerra’s Tex-Mex Tamales – Dallas
  • HOT Tamales – Friendswood
  • Alamo Tamales To Go – Webster