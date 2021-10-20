Report shows why some Texans are refusing COVID vaccine

FILE – In this May 19, 2021, file photo, a licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A report by QuoteWizard by LendingTree offered some insight as to why some Texans are turning down the COVID-19 vaccine.

The leading reason why Texans refused to get the vaccine was due to a worry over the side effects, as 45% selected that as a reason, according to a release by QuoteWizard.

The entire list of reasons include:

45% are worried about side effects

45% are waiting to see if its safe

42% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

31% don’t trust the government

23% don’t believe they need it

The total won’t add to 100% because those taking the survey had the ability to select several reasons.

The report was done using data collected from Household Purse Survey and the United States Census Bureau Survey.