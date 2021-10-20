Report shows why some Texans are refusing COVID vaccine

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A report by QuoteWizard by LendingTree offered some insight as to why some Texans are turning down the COVID-19 vaccine.
The leading reason why Texans refused to get the vaccine was due to a worry over the side effects, as 45% selected that as a reason, according to a release by QuoteWizard.
The entire list of reasons include:
- 45% are worried about side effects
- 45% are waiting to see if its safe
- 42% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
- 31% don’t trust the government
- 23% don’t believe they need it
The total won’t add to 100% because those taking the survey had the ability to select several reasons.
The report was done using data collected from Household Purse Survey and the United States Census Bureau Survey.