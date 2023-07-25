HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bronny James, son of LeBron James, was transported to a Los Angeles hospital after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest, a report stated.

A James family spokesperson released a statement to TMZ, where they said he suffered the cardiac arrest while practicing on Monday.

The statement goes on to say he is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the spokesperson told TMZ.

The USC All American was a four-star recruit coming out of high school where he averaged 14 points per game for Sierra Canyon.