AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas state Rep. Oscar Longoria was sworn in Tuesday for his sixth term in the Texas House of Representatives.

Longoria represents House District 35, which includes parts of Cameron and Hidalgo counties. The state representative enters the 88th Legislative Session as the dean of Cameron County, according to a press release from the House of Representatives.

“I am both humbled and honored to once again be sworn in as state representative for House District 35,” Longoria said Tuesday. “Upholding the trust placed in me by voters of my district is of the most utmost importance. I will spend the next 140 days of this session working tirelessly to create positive impacts in our region and foster legislation that will positively affect not only the Rio Grande Valley, but all of Texas.”

The legislature will propose bills, pass state laws and set the state budget for the next two years.

The 140-day legislative session in Austin started Tuesday and ends May 29.