Rep. Cuellar secures $110 million to eligible non-profits who help migrants at US-Mexico border

Congressman Henry Cuellar visits rgv

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $110 million in federal funds to the National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).

The congressman’s news release said the supplemental funding, awarded by FEMA and distributed through the EFSP, will go to eligible local nonprofits and governmental organizations, and state government facilities that have aided, or will aid, migrant individuals and families at the U.S. southern border.

“In 2019 bottom line I bypassed the State of Texas and set up $30 million for cities, counties, and non-profits to use for reimbursements. Of that $30 million, $4.5 million is left and added to the $110 million, there is almost $115 million available up to 2025,” said Cuellar.

All applications shall be evaluated competitively. Reimbursement and prospective awards addressing humanitarian needs such as life-sustaining food and shelter expenses will be given priority.

