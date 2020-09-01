Renter options after natural disaster damage 

HARLINGEN, Texas – One month after hurricane Hanna CBS 4 viewers in Willacy county told us their landlord is not repairing damages from Hurricane Hanna. They wanted to remain anonymous.

After a natural disaster like Hurricane Hanna, renters do have options.

Sandy Rollins from the Texas Tenants Union said the first step is to send your landlord a written request.

“In writing, on a piece of paper with a signature and has to be sent by certified mail with return receipt requested or some other trackable form of delivery. The tenant could hand deliver, we would recommend they get proof that the landlord has received it,” Rollins said.

The landlord is obligated to reply and get to work on the damage soon after getting the request.

“Once the proper request goes, the landlord is supposed to respond within a reasonable period of time which is presumed to be seven days, and if they don’t the tenant has several different options. One is to terminate the lease and move, second choice is to stay there and sue in court,” said Rollins.

If the landlord is not cooperating after the written request, Rollins recommends seeking help from other sources.

“Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, they have offices in South Texas and might be able to assist the tenants in getting a remedy to this problem.”