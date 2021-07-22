Rental assistance available for Mission residents struggling amidst pandemic

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Mission Community Development Department wants to get the word out about its Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TERAP).





The program provides rental assistance for up to six months for qualified renters in the city.

There is an application process but due to the pandemic, applications will not be taken on a walk-in basis.

Instead, the public is encouraged to submit their paperwork via email to cdbgptog@missiontexas.us or mail it to the Community Development Office at 1301 E. 8th Street, Ste. 102 in Mission.

If you are unable to submit the paperwork online, the office will work with you to set up an appointment.

Anyone interested in receiving help is encouraged to apply by July 31 and take a look at the application requirements through the following website.

For more information about the program, Mission residents are encouraged to reach out via email at cdbg@missiontexas.us or via phone at (956) 580-8670.