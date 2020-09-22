Remembering the Alton bus crash tragedy

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — 31-years-ago 21 lives were lost in the Alton bus crash tragedy. The memorial located on 5 Mile Line and Bryan Road in Alton commemorates those lives lost.

“The water was going up in 15 seconds. The water came up, opened the window, took out my sister, took out a couple of friends. Some friends were slamming on the window that they couldn’t get out,” said survivor Alexander Deleon in an interview 31-years-ago. “I told them to open the window, but they couldn’t because of the pressure of the water, and they drowned.”

On that day we interviewed Alexander Deleon who today said he remembers that tragedy as if it happened yesterday.

“It’s a memory not to forget you know the children,” said Deleon. “I was the first one out of the pit, the first one home and the first one back and I always say to myself, ‘why did I survive, and they didn’t?’”

Deleon said that he takes special time for himself on this day to remember the events that happened.

“’Cause I’m a real hermit when it comes to this day, I like being alone and I will go over there by myself and go look and try not to make myself too visible.”

Despite the pain and loss from this tragedy, Deleon encourages his community to be positive and support one another.

“I would say to stay together and stand together, you know? Even if it’s a tragedy that keeps you together and united, use it as a tool for positiveness,” said Deleon. “To all the kids that passed away, rest in peace. To all the families, wish I could’ve done more and stay real!”