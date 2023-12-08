Gatesville (FOX 44/KWKT) — The remains of a World War II soldier killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge will be buried in Gatesville on December 9th at 2 p.m.

Gatesville native and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robert G. Rudd will be interred at Bethel Cemetery by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The 34-year-old was part of Company C, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was killed on Jan. 30th, 1945 after his company attacked heavily fortified enemy forces near the town of Rocherath, Belgium.

Rudd’s body was not recovered because of the intense fighting and fierce artillery shelling. His remains were later interred, but identified as Unknown X-3144 Neuville.

In 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred the remains for laboratory analysis. A year later, they were identified as Rudd through the use of dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis.

Rudd’s name had been placed on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery. Now, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.