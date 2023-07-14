HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reliant is asking Texans to conserve electricity through Monday.
The electricity company sent customers an email that reads, “Summer heat is creating high demand across Texas. Please help conserve electricity by reducing your usage.”
Customers are being asked to reduce usage between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
The company recommends three steps to conserve power:
- Set your thermostat two to three degrees higher and run your ceiling fans counterclockwise
- Run dishes and laundry overnight
- Unplug nonessential electronics and appliances