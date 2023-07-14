HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reliant is asking Texans to conserve electricity through Monday.

The electricity company sent customers an email that reads, “Summer heat is creating high demand across Texas. Please help conserve electricity by reducing your usage.”

Customers are being asked to reduce usage between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The company recommends three steps to conserve power: