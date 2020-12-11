Registered sex offender punches girlfriend at Brownsville mall

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Police say they saw a man, identified as a registered sex offender, punch his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville.

Police were called to the Sunrise Mall in reference to a domestic dispute on Nov. 17 at around 2:20 p.m. When the officer arrived, he saw 29-year-old Steven Marquez punch his girlfriend on her face.

Police asked Marquez to place his hands behind his back, and proceeded to arrest him.

Steven Sage Marquez (Credit: Brownsville Jail)

While Marquez was being placed under arrest, police say he began struggling because he wanted to swallow a plastic “baggie” with marihuana in it.

Police were able to make Marquez spit out the bag, which was bloody and chewed on, according to the police report.

The girlfriend told police she was having an argument with Marquez and ” said something she was not supposed to and he hit her.”

The girlfriend said to police that the incident was a misunderstanding and she didn’t want to get Marquez into trouble.

The police officer noticed she has a bloody and swollen lip, and that her face was red.

According to the Texas Public Sex Offender website, Marquez is a registered sex offender.

Marquez was arrested in 2012 after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

For the incident that took place in Nov., Marquez was charged with one count of assault, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.