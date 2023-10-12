EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Region One Education Service Center Child Nutrition Program hosted a commodity processing forum for school districts that are members of its purchasing cooperative.

At the forum districts were introduced to a variety of menus from different vendors to decide if they will be implemented in their schools.

Manufacturers and brokers presented to superintendents, business managers and nutrition directors. Manufacturers brought samples of the meals to share with the attendees.

“There are requirements that our school districts have to follow, they have to do something called forecasting, meaning that they have to forecast their usage for the next school year,” said Christina Carrizales Escobar, purchasing cooperative specialist.

Carrizales Escobedo said this is only the first step in the process of getting food to the plates of public school children.