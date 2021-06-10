Recent heavy rainfall eliminates drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Roughly 11.50″ of rain has fallen in the city of McAllen since May 13th, helping to bring an end to drought conditions.

Recent rainfall events have contributed to a very busy month that saw numerous flash flood watches and warnings issued.

Previously, conditions ranged from Exceptional Drought classifications in Starr County and Hidalgo County to Severe Drought in Cameron County.

Some of the most significant rainfall fell from May 15th through May 19th and again from May 30th through June 3rd.

Looking ahead, conditions will remain dry through the middle of next week when possible tropical activity could bring rainfall back into the forecast.

