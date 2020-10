Editor’s note: Wanted Person Amanda Lee Salinas has been located and is now in custody, according to police

Raymondville, Texas (KVEO)—The Raymondville Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old woman in connection to an attempted murder.

According to police, Amanda Lee Salinas is wanted for attempted murder, a felony.

Amanda Lee Salinas Source: Raymondville Police Department

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.