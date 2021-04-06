Raymondville ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Raymondville, Texas (KVEO)—The Raymondville Independent School District announced they will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9.

Everyone over 18 years old is eligible to get the vaccine, according to the district.

To register for the clinic, click here.

For more information and to register over the phone call (956) 689-8175.

You can also scan the QR with your mobile below: