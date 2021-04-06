Raymondville ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Raymondville, Texas (KVEO)—The Raymondville Independent School District announced they will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
Everyone over 18 years old is eligible to get the vaccine, according to the district.
To register for the clinic, click here.
For more information and to register over the phone call (956) 689-8175.
