Raymondville ISD to hold evening, weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Raymondville, Texas (KVEO)—Raymondville Independent School District announced they will start holding an evening and weekend COVID-19 clinic this week.
The first clinic will take place Wednesday, April 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Myra Green Middle School.
The second clinic will take place Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.C. Smith Elementary.
To register for Wednesday’s clinic, click here.
For more information, visit raymondvilleisd.org or call 956-689-8175.
This clinic is for those 18 years or older.