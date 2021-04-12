Raymondville ISD to hold evening, weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Raymondville, Texas (KVEO)—Raymondville Independent School District announced they will start holding an evening and weekend COVID-19 clinic this week.

The first clinic will take place Wednesday, April 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Myra Green Middle School.

The second clinic will take place Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.C. Smith Elementary.

To register for Wednesday’s clinic, click here.

For more information, visit raymondvilleisd.org or call 956-689-8175.

This clinic is for those 18 years or older.