Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Dallas auction

DALLAS (AP) — A rare gold coin made by a noted craftsman in New York in 1787 has sold at auction in Dallas for $9.36 million.

Heritage Auctions offered the New York-style Brasher Doubloon Thursday evening as part of an auction of U.S. coins.

Heritage says the sale is the most ever paid for a gold coin at auction.

Todd Imhof, Heritage’s executive vice president, says that for coin collectors, the Brasher Doubloons are “sort of a holy grail.” Imhof says that of the seven such coins known to exist, the one sold Thursday was the “finest quality.”

Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

