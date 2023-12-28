MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission City Manager, Randy Perez, announced today in a city council meeting that he will keep his position.

This comes after Perez announced plans to retire as city manager.

An Mission city meeting agenda states the council was set to discuss the appointment of an Interim City Manager to replace Perez.

After a special closed meeting with the Mission City Council, Perez announced to the public he decided to keep his position as city manager.

Perez was appointed as city manager in 2019 following the retirement of Mission’s previous city manager, Martin Garza.