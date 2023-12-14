HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo’s beloved Norteño musician and King of Accordion is returning to the Rio Grande Valley ahead of the holidays.

The City of Hidalgo announced its 22nd annual Posada Navideña de Ramon Ayala will take place next week.

“This posada is going to be one of the most special ones that we have had in the past 22 years,” a spokesperson with the City of Hidalgo said.

The event will feature several artists including:

El Guero Hernandez

Grupo Relikia

Grupo Los Federales CBP

Super Odisea

Grupo Milla 22

Los Relampaguitos

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte

Herederos de Nuevo Leon

Duelo

“Also, we will have a special artist that will be here with us. I cannot disclose the name, but I can assure that everyone is going to be super happy about it,” the spokesperson added.

Posada Navideña de Ramon Ayala will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Hidalgo City Hall located on 704 Ramon Ayala Dr.

The event is open to the public.