MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raising Cane’s donated 700 gift cards to the nursing staff at South Texas Health System in McAllen.

The hospital, which was the South Texas Health System’s main hospital for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, received 700 gift cards for a free lemonade, according to a press release from STHS.

“The last couple of years have been the hardest for everyone around the world, but most of us haven’t had to deal with coronavirus like our healthcare heroes, especially nurses,” said Isaac Vela, the local manager for Raising Cane’s. “They had to treat patients with and without COVID-19 day in and day out while trying to avoid contracting it. Despite any fears they had about the disease, they didn’t let that affect their admirable work.”

According to the release, Raising Cane’s donated over 40,000 chicken fingers to healthcare workers across the United States last year.