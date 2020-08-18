Raid in McAllen leads to one arrest

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — An apartment complex was raided as part of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigatios’ Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force Tuesday morning.

ICE spokesperson wrote in a statement that one person was arrested and no other details would be provided.

HSI officers were seen around 7:30 a.m. carrying bags and boxes out of an apartment complex near the intersection of Col Rowe Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue.

No other details were provided by officials.