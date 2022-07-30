MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlan extends its deadline for the summer photo contest, giving children in the community one more weekend to snap the perfect photo in nature.

The free contest is accepting contestants between the age of 5 and 18.

Quinta Mazatlan encourages parents to take their families into nature this weekend and lend their young ones a camera as the new deadline to submit photos is Aug. 5.

To be part of the Aug. 18 award ceremony, contestants need to submit six of their best photos to valleylandfund.com before the deadline.

Those who meet the criteria will have one of their photos on display at the exhibit which begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Quinta Mazatlan.

Contestants will receive a T-shirt, Valley Land Funds Nature Book and a tote bag at the event.