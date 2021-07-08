Python missing from mall aquarium is found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — A 12-foot Burmese python that slithered out of her enclosure at an aquarium inside the Mall of Louisiana was found safe early Thursday morning, according to an aquarium representative.

The snake escaped Monday morning.

The Blue Zoo Aquarium posted a video on Facebook of crews finding the python, named Cara.

Crews found the snake in a ceiling wall.

It was taken to be checked out at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Cara has been described as a non-venomous gentle reptile that is often handled by children and adults.

Officials have not said how the snake escaped her enclosure.