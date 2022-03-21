EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Join the Palm Valley Animal Society (PVAS) and Petco for a three-day free vaccine and microchip event.

In a Facebook post, PVAS announced the event will take place from Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27 at Edinburg Municipal Park at 714 South Raul Longoria Road.

Times for the event are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This is a first-come, first-served event and pet owners should plan to wait in line and bring water for themselves and their pets.

PVAS adds that dogs need to be on leashes and cats need to be in carriers.

Services that will be offered include:

Rabies

DHPP (Canine Distemper, Parvo, Parainfluenza, Adenovirus)

FVRCP (Feline Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia)

Microchip implantation

PVAS thanks Hidalgo County, City of Edinburg, Petco Love, BISSELL Pet Foundation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Banfield Foundation, Heal House Call Veterinarian, and PetSmart Charities for supporting this effort.