PVAS overwhelmed by intakes only accepting emergency cases

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Palm Valley Animal Society is seeing another surge in intakes, the shelter says this new influx is more than they are used to seeing.

PVAS is freezing intakes of healthy animals for 30 days and will only take in animals in emergency cases. Community Outreach Coordinator Julian Whitacre said the uptick intakes is due to the large stray animal population in the Valley, as well as pet surrenders.

“It’s a much deeper issue than just what we are seeing here at the shelter, I mean it’s something that other shelters a facing too,” Whitacre said. “We went over a thousand and we have been steadily climbing since then and we have been pleading with the community to try and get animals out every single way we can possibly think of.”

In July PVAS took in over 1,700 animals. Now a temporary freeze is in place in order to drive down the shelter population through fostering and adoptions.

“And so, we needed to do the shutdown because we have seen a lot of burn out in our shelters and our community partners and our national and because of that the animals end up suffering,” Whitacre said.

As for the healthy animals that are found, PVAS is asking for the community’s help.

“If you or someone you know finds an animal.. a healthy animal what we ask that you please care for that animal,” Whitacre said.

While a surge in animal intakes is normal for local shelters during the summer, The Humane Society of Harlingen says their intakes have gone down 100 animals compared to last year. That’s all due to more adoptions.

“You know the summer months are pretty heavy as for as intake goes and that’s why we spend the rest of the year to keep those kennels as clear as possible,” said Executive Director Luis Quintanilla. ” Because we know what is coming every year right around March and April and it stays here until around September, so luckily we were braced for it.”

But as shelters like the Humane Society are anticipating another surge, they want to help the community to help animal intakes down in the future.

“You know there is a pretty big need here so we try to do everything we can to not only be a shelter but also a community resource center by offering low-cost vaccines, microchips, and most recently free spay and neuter surgeries,” Quintanilla said.

The Palm Valley Animal Society and the Humane Society of Harlingen are also in need of volunteers and fosters. If you would like to help you can register on their websites.